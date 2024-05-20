Trending:

Benalmadena goes all out for the Walkathon 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 19:52

Walkathon in aid of CUDECA

Walkathon in aid of CUDECA Photo: Facebook / Benalmadena Town Hall

The Mayor of Benalmadena, Juan Antonio Lara, together with other councillors, took part on Saturday May 18 in the charity walk in aid of the Cudeca Foundation, Walkathon 2024, which was a full house on the promenade of Benalmadena, starting in front of the Sunset Beach Club hotel.

This year the initiative had two routes, one of 5 and the other of 10 kilometres, a ‘Holi’ colour party to usher in spring and a great paella. In addition, on the esplanade where the walk began, various charity activities were organised throughout the event by Exploramás, with live music, games for the children, a charity raffle, zumba and a barbecue.

All the money raised on the day will go to the Cudeca Foundation so that they can continue their work of caring for and accompanying people with cancer and other advanced diseases, as well as offering support to their families.

Mayor Juan Antonio Lara, said that “the impeccable organisation of this initiative, which has again been spectacular, allows us to support the Cudeca Foundation and the work they do”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading