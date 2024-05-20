Benalmadena goes all out for the Walkathon 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 May 2024 • 19:52
Walkathon in aid of CUDECA
Photo: Facebook / Benalmadena Town Hall
The Mayor of Benalmadena, Juan Antonio Lara, together with other councillors, took part on Saturday May 18 in the charity walk in aid of the Cudeca Foundation, Walkathon 2024, which was a full house on the promenade of Benalmadena, starting in front of the Sunset Beach Club hotel.
This year the initiative had two routes, one of 5 and the other of 10 kilometres, a ‘Holi’ colour party to usher in spring and a great paella. In addition, on the esplanade where the walk began, various charity activities were organised throughout the event by Exploramás, with live music, games for the children, a charity raffle, zumba and a barbecue.
All the money raised on the day will go to the Cudeca Foundation so that they can continue their work of caring for and accompanying people with cancer and other advanced diseases, as well as offering support to their families.
Mayor Juan Antonio Lara, said that “the impeccable organisation of this initiative, which has again been spectacular, allows us to support the Cudeca Foundation and the work they do”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.