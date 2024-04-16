Cudeca results for 2023

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Cudeca reports on its 2023 results
On Thursday April 11, Cudeca reported on the foundation’s 2023 results in a presentation at their Hospice Centre in Benalmádena.
Rafael Olalla, Deputy Chief Executive and Financial Director, reported on the financial results of 2023: expenditure of €6.5 million and income of €6.8 million have produced a surplus of €269,000. “This is another year in which costs have been covered, despite the increase in patient demand, which has skyrocketed since the pandemic”, he said.
The community continues to strongly support the foundation through classic sources of funding: inheritances, donations, regular donors and charity events. Olalla explained that the biggest expenses were €1.1 million for home care and €1.5 million for the hospital unit.
He ended by saying that with the current trends in costs, as well as the increase in demand and needs, it will be necessary to strengthen the different lines of financing for Cudeca to continue to maintain and increase the level of services offered.
Chief Executive, Dr. Marisa Martín, told the audience how the demand for care for people facing advanced illness continues to increase, with a total of 1,902 patients being cared for together with their families in 2023. The Cudeca 2023 awards were then presented to both Canal Sur and Santa María Golf Club, for their valuable support to Cudeca’s mission.
The event was closed by Ricardo Urdiales, the President of the Foundation, who spoke of the challenge of infinite demand versus finite resources. As Founder, Joan Hunt OBE, used to say, “if the community’s interest in Cudeca wanes, Cudeca will disappear” he concluded.
