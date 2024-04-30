News in Brief 23-30 April

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 30 Apr 2024 • 17:49

Ed Sheeran, party boy Credit: Eva Renaldi, CC

The following is a roundup of some news snippets in the week from April 23 to 30.

Ed Sheeran – the party continues

As well as being spotted in a club on Friday, Ed Sheeran hired a double-hulled catamaran in Puerto Portals on Saturday 27 April, where he was seen in a cheerful mood holding a barbecue with friends for most of the day, until shortly before it started raining.

Science Museum resumes tours

The Natural Sciences Museum of Costitx held its first guided tours since refurbishment. 60 visitors were shown the insect collection and taxidermy exhibits including antelopes, felines, a bear, a wolf, a bison, the elusive ermine-like genet and a huge stuffed lion.

Commemorative plaque

The night before the first guided tour of Natural History Museum in Costitx, mayor Antoni Salas and several councillors unveiled a plaque to commemorate Francisco Ruiz Bort, creator of the collection of more than 4,000 specimens, who died in 2020.

Mountain rescue

On 29 April, the Fire Brigade rescued a man who had broken his ankle while canyoning in the Torrent de l’Ofre, transferring him by stretcher. The Guarda Civil Mountain Rescue Group and the Inca and Sóller fire brigade and ambulance were involved.