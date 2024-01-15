€180,000 lifeline for Cudeca

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 15 Jan 2024 • 14:23

Day centre renovated Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

The Provincial Council of Malaga has allocated €180,000 to the renovation of the Cudeca day centre in Benalmádena which had been closed since 2020. The work has consisted of improving the facilities and removing architectural barriers, resulting in a larger space connected to the outdoor terrace and access to the garden, all on the same level.

The president of the Provincial Council, Francisco Salado said he was “delighted and satisfied” with the work carried out by Cudeca and pointed out that this investment “is very well used” to remodel this space and to improve the quality of service provision. He also said that the Malaga Provincial Council will continue in this line of work and is aware that ,”the needs of the third sector and its users are infinite”.

The investment of €180,000 is part of a €4 million programme for the rehabilitation of social entities in the province. The works have been undertaken to improve the quality of life of people with cancer and other advanced diseases through physiotherapy, complementary therapies and social and cultural activities. Since 2020, as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, the centre had been inactive, so the closure was used as an opportunity for refurbishment.

Manager, medical director and Cudeca co-founder, Marisa Martín, said that, “the Cudeca family is very happy today”, and stressed that these facilities, “are going to be a light for many people, especially for the children and their families”.