Cudeca Foundation’s Susan Hannam awarded OBE

By John Smith • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 23:31

Guiding lights, Dr Marisa Martin, Joan Hunt OBE and Susan Hannam OBE Credit: Cudeca Foundation

One of the earliest members of the Cudeca Foundation, Vice-President Susan Hannam has become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list.

The award recognises her services to palliative care and volunteering in Spain having spent some 30 years building this ground breaking organisation alongside the late Joan Hunt OBE.

Recognising Susan Hannam

Mrs Hannam, who lives in Benalmadena and has dedicated her life to accompanying patients in their last moments, has played an essential role in the Cudeca Foundation for decades.

At Cudeca, which supports both patients and their loved ones and has treated over 1,200 people this year, Mrs Hannam has taken on a variety of roles, from developing their nursing palliative home care service, to training volunteers and boosting the charity’s shops.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, said: “Susan’s work in palliative care with Cudeca started over thirty years ago and has made a difference to the communities in which the charity is so active. She has helped others in their hours of need, year after year, and is thoroughly deserving of this wonderful recognition.”

Susan Hannam commented: “I was amazed and honoured when I received the phone call from the Ambassador to tell me that I am included in the New Year’s Honours list with an OBE, as it is directly due to my life for the last 30 years with the Cudeca Foundation, which has opened the first independent hospice in Spain. Thanks to the wonderful team of medical palliative specialists along with the very special team of volunteers. Our aim is to give life to the days of patients with a special kind of care”.

Others recognised

In addition to Mrs Hannam, three other British residents in Spain have been named in the New Year Honours list 2024:

An MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) to Mrs Margery Anne Taylor, District Treasurer and District Training Officer, Royal British Legion, Spain South. ‘For services to Veterans in Spain.’

A BEM (British Empire Medal) to Mr Philip David Brown. President and co-founder, MACS Charity Mojacar Area Cancer Support. ‘For services to people with Cancer in Spain.’

An MBE to Mrs Deborah Carol Edgington, Former Councillor for Tourism in Antigua (Fuerteventura). ‘For services to British Nationals in Fuerteventura.’