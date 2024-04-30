Albox: Traditional horse fair

By John Ensor • Updated: 30 Apr 2024 • 17:59

Presentation of the Albox livestock fair. Credit: aytodealbox/Facebook.com

On May 1, Albox is set to host its annual Livestock Fair, a celebrated tradition with deep historical roots in the Almanzora area.

The Albox fair was once renowned as one of Spain’s most significant livestock markets. Today, it has evolved into a gathering for enthusiasts of all things equestrian, particularly horses and donkeys.

Organised by the ‘Friends of the Horse Association of the Almanzora Valley’ in partnership with the Albox City Council, the fair will begin at 10:00 am. The event will host an equestrian show, musical performances, eco-friendly and handicraft sales and much more.

Visitors can look forward to a vibrant market featuring local fruits, vegetables, and artisan crafts. The day will include a bar service and complimentary paella.

Highlights of the event include an equestrian exhibition scheduled for 4:00 pm, followed by a performance from Aires del Sur. The fair will also be a hub for equine trade, with many deals expected to be completed.

Mayor Maria del Mar Alfonso commented, ‘Albox will celebrate its traditional Livestock Fair on May 1. It will have its usual essence, but with new features that will complete the programming.

‘Thanks to the Association of Friends of the Horse, because they are the authentic precursors of this Fair, we support them and will accompany them in all types of initiatives that allow us to continue to maintain our traditions.’