Spotlight on Frigiliana

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 May 2024 • 18:18

The most beautiful white-washed village. Image: Shutterstock/ AMJ Fotografia

SITUATED in the foothills of the Sierra Almijara, the beautiful white-washed village of Frigiliana attracts travellers with its charm and rich history. Located in the Axarquia region in the Province of Malaga this Andalucian beauty offers a blend of Moorish influence and Spanish tradition. Whitewashed houses decorated with vibrant flower pots line the cobblestone alleys, while the scent of jasmine fills the air.

Its old district, once home to the Moors, showcases Mudéjar architecture, characterised by its blend of Muslim craftsmanship in Christian territory. In August, Frigiliana hosts the Festival of the Three Cultures, celebrating its diverse heritage with live performances and a tapas route.

Known as ‘Spain’s most beautiful and well-preserved village,’ Frigiliana attracts visitors with its tranquil ambiance. Situated near the Sierras of Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama Natural Park, it offers opportunities for outdoor activities through its hiking trails.

Throughout the year, Frigiliana hosts a variety of events, each adding to its vibrant atmosphere. From cultural festivals to culinary delights, there’s always something to discover in this award-winning village.

The beach towns of Nerja and Torrox are around 6 kilometres from Frigiliana, a perfect spot to relax and soak up the sun after a day of exploration.

Whether wandering its historic streets or admiring its natural beauty, Frigiliana continues to fascinate visitors with its understated charm year after year.

Hiking Trails

FRIGILIANA is not only known for its historic charm but also its excellent hiking opportunities. Nestled near the vast Sierras of Tejeda, Almijara, and Alhama Natural Park, the village offers a variety of trails that cater to different skill levels.

The most popular trails include the El Fuerte and La Acequia, both providing stunning views of the Mediterranean coastline and the surrounding mountains. El Fuerte is a moderate hike, taking you through lush forests and offering panoramic vistas from the summit. La Acequia, on the other hand, is a gentler walk that follows an ancient irrigation channel, perfect for those looking for a more leisurely experience.

For the more adventurous, the Caminito del Rey, a nearby path, is known for its dramatic cliffs and thrilling walkways. Each trail is well-marked and provides a unique perspective of the area’s natural beauty.

Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just looking for a peaceful stroll, Frigiliana’s hiking trails offer something for everyone, making it a perfect destination for nature enthusiasts.

Weekly Market

EVERY Thursday, the Plaza de las Tres Culturas in Frigiliana buzzes with activity as locals and visitors flock to Mercadillo de Frigiliana, the town’s beloved weekly market. With 40 diverse stalls, it offers plenty of goods, from fresh produce to artisan crafts. The market’s charm lies not only in its offerings but also in the atmosphere, where the vibrant colours and friendly chatter create a lively and enjoyable experience. Whether you’re looking to shop for essentials or simply soak in the local culture, Mercadillo de Frigiliana provides an authentic experience. For vendors interested in joining, the market welcomes them to be a part of this thriving community. The timetable of the market is from 9 am to 2 pm.

Top Pick

THE prestigious magazine Viajes National Geographic has released its list of the 100 most beautiful villages in Spain, a selection made by their team of experts who travelled across the country to spotlight the charm of rural Spain. Among the chosen villages are Casares and Frigiliana in Málaga.

Frigiliana was chosen yet again as one of the most beautiful towns in Spain. ‘This area, known for its radiant light and fertile soil, boasts a landscape dotted with white-washed villages where tropical fruits like chirimoya, mango, and avocado thrive alongside traditional crops. Frigiliana itself is a blend of history and beauty, with remnants of a 9th-century castle and the picturesque El Barribarto neighbourhood. Here, visitors can wander through narrow streets lined with flowerpots and discover hidden patios and staircases, all while soaking in local legends told through decorative tiles. This village truly embodies the essence of Spain’s rural splendour,’ described the magazine.

The recognition will surely keep this inland town on the must-see list for most travellers. It invites increased tourism and the possibility of investment to maintain the beauty for many years to come.

Local News

Young Champs

THE spirit of community and football collided once again during this year’s ‘Malaguistas de Raíz’ (Malaga at heart). For the fourth consecutive year, the children of Frigiliana took centre stage, demonstrating their unwavering support for Málaga CF as they attended the match against Antequera CF.

From various schools and local sports clubs, children eagerly joined forces, adding their voices to the chorus of fans at La Rosaleda Stadium recently. Their enthusiastic participation from the Curva Alta Norte Zona 2 stands exemplified Frigiliana’s deep-rooted connection to the team.

Led by the mayor and councillor of Youth, Frigiliana’s young representatives proudly escorted the Málaga CF players onto the field during the Escort Kids event of the Málaga Antequera match. Their presence not only symbolised the town’s dedication to the club but also highlighted the integral role of the next generation in preserving the legacy of ‘Malaguistas de Raíz’.

