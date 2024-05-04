Global attention for Nerja and Frigiliana

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 May 2024 • 13:13
Embracing global acclaim
Image: Shutterstock/ George Trumpeter
AT the International Open Cities Forum in Fuengirola, the spotlight shone on Nerja and Frigiliana. Representatives from various continents hailed these quaint Andalucian white-washed villages, acknowledging their growing popularity among travellers from all over the world.
Hyuncheol Jang, South Korea’s Minister and Consul General in Spain, highlighted the appeal of Nerja and Frigiliana among Korean tourists, citing their authentic Spanish feel.
Mayor Ana Mula, alongside international guests, discussed the importance of sustainable tourism practices to preserve the unique charm of these towns while accommodating growing visitor numbers.
As interest in Nerja and Frigiliana continues to rise on the global stage, local authorities are working to ensure that tourism development aligns with the preservation of their cultural heritage and natural landscapes.
The increased global attention and recognition at the International Open Cities Forum signify significant opportunities for Nerja and Frigiliana. With their unique charm acknowledged on an international platform, these towns are likely to experience yet another boost in tourism. This could lead to economic benefits for local businesses.
More towns were highlighted in the Costa del Sol region including Ronda as the connection between South Korea and the Costa del Sol has never been easier.
