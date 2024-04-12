Comares hosts epic hiking adventure event

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 19:19
Scaling New Heights
Image: Shutterstock/ Antonio Ciero Reina
COMARES, known as the ‘Balcony of Axarquía,’ is set to host the first provincial meeting of hikers and mountaineers. On April 14, 200 athletes will gather in the town to take the route from Fuente Gorda to Masmullar Mesa, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1931. The event, limited to 50 participants due to its location in a restricted area, promises to be a unique outdoor experience.
José Miguel Ruiz, Comares’ Sports Councillor, extended an invitation to nature enthusiasts to explore the cultural, scenic, and gastronomic richness of the area. The journey, starting at Puerta de Málaga, will cross through historical sites and stunning landscapes, covering over ten kilometres with a manageable ascent.
Registration, priced at €10 for federated participants and €13 for non-federated, includes a t-shirt, paella, and a beverage. With expectations of over 200 participants from across the province, organisers anticipate a day filled with fun among Comares’ breathtaking natural scenery, offering additional activities like rock climbing and Spain’s longest natural zip line. Juan Antonio Blanca ‘Arfi,’ delegate of the Andalucian Federation of Mountain Sports, praised the initiative for promoting outdoor sports and showcasing Comares’ charm as a tourist destination.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.