Comares hosts epic hiking adventure event

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Apr 2024 • 19:19

Scaling New Heights Image: Shutterstock/ Antonio Ciero Reina

COMARES, known as the ‘Balcony of Axarquía,’ is set to host the first provincial meeting of hikers and mountaineers. On April 14, 200 athletes will gather in the town to take the route from Fuente Gorda to Masmullar Mesa, a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1931. The event, limited to 50 participants due to its location in a restricted area, promises to be a unique outdoor experience.

Join the Adventure in Comares

José Miguel Ruiz, Comares’ Sports Councillor, extended an invitation to nature enthusiasts to explore the cultural, scenic, and gastronomic richness of the area. The journey, starting at Puerta de Málaga, will cross through historical sites and stunning landscapes, covering over ten kilometres with a manageable ascent.

Get Ready for Comares’ Outdoor Spectacle

Registration, priced at €10 for federated participants and €13 for non-federated, includes a t-shirt, paella, and a beverage. With expectations of over 200 participants from across the province, organisers anticipate a day filled with fun among Comares’ breathtaking natural scenery, offering additional activities like rock climbing and Spain’s longest natural zip line. Juan Antonio Blanca ‘Arfi,’ delegate of the Andalucian Federation of Mountain Sports, praised the initiative for promoting outdoor sports and showcasing Comares’ charm as a tourist destination.

For more Axarquia news and events click here