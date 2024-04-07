Conde Nast shines light on inland Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Unveiling La Alta Axarquía Image: Shutterstock/ Christophe Cappelli

CONDE Nast Traveler recently featured an article titled ‘Exploring La Alta Axarquía: Orchids, Wine, and a Hanging Bridge,’ shedding light on the lesser-known region of inland Axarquia.

Unveiling Alta Axarquía’s Rural Beauty

The article explores an alternative route from Vélez-Málaga to Algarrobo through the winding roads of Alta Axarquía, spanning nearly 50 kilometres. This scenic drive offers rural landscapes with views of the Sierra de Tejeda and charming white villages steeped in Andalucian history.

Orchids and Wine: Exploring Canillas de Aceituno

Canillas de Aceituno, known for its natural beauty, boasts various species of orchids that bloom throughout the year, attracting nature enthusiasts. Local naturalist Alberto Escolano leads guided tours showcasing the area’s biodiversity.

Rural Axarquía: A Growing Tourism Destination

Additionally, Canillas de Aceituno gained attention with the inauguration of the Saltillo Hanging Bridge in 2020, offering visitors stunning views of the Almáchar River. This, along with other nearby attractions like Sedella, Cómpeta, and Canillas de Albaida, highlights the growing tourism potential of rural Axarquía as an alternative destination and explains why the spotlight is increasingly finding the quaint inland villages of Axarquia.

For more Axarquia news click here