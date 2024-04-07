Conde Nast shines light on inland Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Unveiling La Alta Axarquía
Image: Shutterstock/ Christophe Cappelli
CONDE Nast Traveler recently featured an article titled ‘Exploring La Alta Axarquía: Orchids, Wine, and a Hanging Bridge,’ shedding light on the lesser-known region of inland Axarquia.
The article explores an alternative route from Vélez-Málaga to Algarrobo through the winding roads of Alta Axarquía, spanning nearly 50 kilometres. This scenic drive offers rural landscapes with views of the Sierra de Tejeda and charming white villages steeped in Andalucian history.
Canillas de Aceituno, known for its natural beauty, boasts various species of orchids that bloom throughout the year, attracting nature enthusiasts. Local naturalist Alberto Escolano leads guided tours showcasing the area’s biodiversity.
Additionally, Canillas de Aceituno gained attention with the inauguration of the Saltillo Hanging Bridge in 2020, offering visitors stunning views of the Almáchar River. This, along with other nearby attractions like Sedella, Cómpeta, and Canillas de Albaida, highlights the growing tourism potential of rural Axarquía as an alternative destination and explains why the spotlight is increasingly finding the quaint inland villages of Axarquia.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
