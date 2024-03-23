Competa vies for Rural Tourism crown

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Mar 2024 • 14:14

COMPETA has been announced as one of the top contenders for the esteemed title of Rural Tourism Capital 2024. Competing against nine other finalists from across the country, including Altura in Castellón and Artajona in Navarra, Cómpeta seeks to clinch the coveted title.

Competing for the Rural Tourism Capital Title

Until April 15, residents and enthusiasts alike have the opportunity to cast their votes, influencing the outcome of this prestigious competition. This year marks the eighth year of the Rural Tourism Capital contest, emphasising the significance of rural destinations in Spain‘s tourism sector.

Fierce Competition from Across the Country

The winner, both the destination and the participant, will be unveiled on April 18, sparking anticipation and excitement among Cómpeta’s residents and supporters. With competitors hailing from regions such as La Rioja, Asturias, and Guadalajara, the competition promises to be fierce.

How to Cast Your Vote and Win

Cómpeta invites everyone to rally behind its bid, urging supporters to vote and help secure its position as the epitome of rural tourism excellence in Spain for 2024. Voters will be in with a chance to win a getaway and a €100 fuel voucher courtesy of BlaBla car. To vote go to the following website: escapadarural.com

