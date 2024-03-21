Iberia honours Spain’s National Police

By John Ensor • Published: 21 Mar 2024 • 11:20

Iberia's tribute to the National Police. Credit: interior.gob.es

In a striking tribute to Spain’s National Police on their 200th anniversary, Iberia has named its latest and most advanced aircraft in their honour.

This month, the Spanish airline celebrated the addition of the ‘Bicentennial National Police’ A350 Next to its fleet, marking a significant moment of pride and collaboration between two of Spain’s foremost institutions.

The commemorative event took place at Iberia‘s La Muñoza facilities and was attended by notable figures including Iberia’s president, Fernando Candela, and the National Police’s general director, Francisco Pardo.

The ceremony was a display of unity, featuring a procession of police units, vehicles, and motorcycles to escort the new A350 aircraft.

A historic alliance

President of Iberia, Fernando Candela announced: ‘The agents of the National Police and the Iberia workers are there together, every day, with the aim of facilitating the trips of millions of people so that their experience is as pleasant and safe as possible.’

He reflected on the shared values of service and dedication between Iberia and the National Police: ‘Our vocation for public service, our dedication to taking care of citizens and also that we are the oldest in our sector.

‘With 200 years of history, you are the oldest state body of all the Security Forces and Corps of Spain and we, the oldest airline in Spain: we will be 100 years old in 2027.’

Director of the Spain’s National Police, Francisco Pardo expressed his gratitude for the partnership, saying, ‘today a great dream is taking off with the help of a great company like Iberia. The airline has given us this opportunity to label one of its aircraft with the Bicentennial of the National Police.’

His comments highlight the significance of this gesture, not just for the National Police but for Spanish society as a whole, underscoring a collective pride in Iberia’s commitment to public service and innovation.

Advancements in air travel

The A350 Next represents the pinnacle of modern aviation technology, designed for efficiency and constructed from the most sustainable materials available.

This results in a weight reduction of one tonne, further enhancing its environmental credentials. With a focus on passenger comfort, the aircraft boasts a spacious cabin and superior amenities across all travel classes, from Economy to Business.

This model is celebrated for its quiet operation and significant improvements in fuel and CO2 efficiency, attributed to its advanced materials and the cutting-edge design of its Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines.

Such advancements underscore Iberia’s dedication to a more sustainable and enjoyable flying experience, highlighting the airline’s role in shaping the future of air travel.

Iberia’s dedication to commemorating the bicentennial of the National Police with the ‘Bicentennial National Police’ A350 Next, not only celebrates a historic milestone but also reinforces the airline’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and community engagement.