Spanish National police roll out new digital identity scheme

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 19:56

Enhanced digital identity. Credit: interior.gob.es

Spain’s National Police have launched an ambitious Digital Identity Plan aimed at enhancing public administration effectiveness and digital service accessibility for individuals and businesses alike.

This initiative, announced on Thursday, February 29, and taking place across Spain, introduces the concept of a ‘virtual DNI’ (National Identity Document), setting a new standard for digital interaction with both government and private sectors.

Enhancing citizen services with modern technology

One key aspect of the plan involves the modernisation of 351 Documentation Update Posts (PADs) within police stations, allowing for the renewal of DNI certificates, password changes for electronic certificates, and data verification processes.

So far, 20 of these updated PADs are operational, with the remaining set to be installed over the year. The project also envisages the addition of 210 PADs in more municipalities, starting in June, to make government services more accessible to the public.

Simplifying payments and expanding accessibility

The introduction of a point-of-sale (POS) system for paying fees related to identity and travel documents marks a significant improvement in customer service.

This system, developed in partnership with Banco Santander and Getnet, is now fully operational, offering a more convenient payment method for citizens.

Over 1,800 payment terminals have been installed at document issuing stations nationwide, ensuring coverage for all forms of card and mobile payments.

This initiative not only reduces the need to handle cash but also moves towards a more digitalised and efficient processing experience.

Introducing the ‘miDNI’ for secure digital identity

The ‘miDNI’ project is set to transform how individuals interact with public and private sectors by providing a virtual representation of the physical DNI

This digital version, which includes a QR code electronically signed by the Police, aims to replicate the security and trust of the traditional ID card.

A centralised system will facilitate the issuance and verification of this virtual ID, offering a secure and convenient alternative for identity verification in various contexts, including banking, hospitality, and vehicle rental services.

Expanding express DNI issuance and mobile units

To further improve service delivery, the plan includes the deployment of express DNI issuance modules, enabling quicker processing times while maintaining individual privacy.

Additionally, the introduction of mobile documentation units aims to extend these services to more remote areas of Spain, ensuring that all citizens have access to essential documentation services, including for the first time, passport issuance.

The initiative is rounded off with the addition of 155 new Waiting Management Teams, integrated with the appointment system to streamline the process for those visiting Documentation Units.

This comprehensive approach to digital identity not only promises to enhance the security and accessibility of government services but also positions Spain at the forefront of digital innovation in public administration.