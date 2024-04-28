By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 14:35

Prizes for most original bicycle Photo: Shutterstock / Imfoto

On Sunday May 12, Torremolinos will celebrate a ‘Bicycle and Skate Day’, an event promoted by the Sports Delegation of Torremolinos Town Hall, which this year reaches its 29th edition.

The Councillor for Sports, Ramón Alcaide, said it is, “a popular event, free of charge, which will start and finish in the Plaza Blas Infante at 10am, with a route of five kilometres”.

“We want the ‘Bike and Skate Day’ to be a sporting festival, full of colour and atmosphere in which people of all ages can join in, promoting healthy living and social interaction in the open air”, said the Sports Councillor.

Registration to take part in this popular initiative can be done online at deportes.torremolinos.es as well as in person at the Palacio San Miguel and on the day.

It is a non-competitive event that has the support of Centro Juguete and the collaboration of the Asociación Deportiva Ruta Bici Torremolinos, the Club Deportivo La Tribu and the Asociación Vikings Bike Torremolinos.

“This day is a big party for everyone. Last year 30 bicycles were raffled among the participants and we hope to reach a similar number this year,” said Carlos Crespi of Centro Juguete.

The ‘Bicycle and Skate Day’ will have prizes for, among other categories: the most original costume, the oldest participant and the most original bicycle.