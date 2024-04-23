By Kevin Fraser Park •
Skate in the street
Photo: Benalpatín Club
The Friday ‘Skate in the street’ has returned to Benalmadena, a fun activity created by the Benalpatín Club 14 years ago. It is very popular in London and thanks to the club, Benalmadena is the only town in Spain that celebrates this day.
‘Skate in the street’, which has the collaboration of the Town Hall, took place for the first time this year on Friday April 19 and is scheduled for two further Fridays – May 3 and June 7. Starting at 8pm at the Casa de la Cultura in Arroyo de la Miel, on these three days the Avenida Constitución will be closed to traffic and for one hour only skaters will be able to use it freely.
This is a recreational and non-competitive activity which is free and open to any skater who wishes to participate. In fact, according to the Benalmadena club, “we always have visits from skaters from all over Andalucia”.
During the hour of skating, the participants will be supported by monitors from the Benalpatin Sports Club who will be indicating at all times the rules of use and any dangers on the road (pedestrian crossings, potholes, sewers, etc.) will be signposted.
The Benalpatín Club said that, “this is not a competitive activity, there are no prizes, no raffles, no gifts, it is only participatory in order to promote skating in the town centre”.
