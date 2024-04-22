Charity and art come together

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Apr 2024 • 12:00

€11,000 raised for charity Photo: Al Aire Libra

‘Art & Solidarity’ raised more than €11,000 at an event in which the artistic and creative agency Al Aire Libra brought together more than 200 guests and 11 artists on April 11 for the benefit of the DEBRA Piel de Mariposa (Butterfly Skin) charity.

The event was made possible thanks to the collaboration and sponsorship of local brands on the Costa del Sol such as The Pool, Grupo Mosh, Banco Mediolanum and Land Rover (C de Salamanca), companies that joined in to help the families affected by this extremely rare disease.

The first stop was The Pool Marbella, where a collective art exhibition was held. The event continued for the guests at Mosh Fun Kitchen, one of Marbella’s trendiest establishments, where they enjoyed an informal dinner courtesy of the Mosh Group, after which one of the highlights of the evening took place, with a charity raffle of 11 works of art as grand prizes, valued at more than €20,000.

At the end of the evening, the most awaited moment for all the attendees took place, when the amount raised to donate to DEBRA was announced:, says Marta Bernad, director of Al Aire Libra.

“This artistic and solidarity evening has only been possible thanks to the generosity of the 11 artists, who their talent and donated their works of art to raise funds”, said says Marta Bernad, director of Al Aire Libra, adding, “It was undoubtedly great news for the families with Piel de Mariposa”.