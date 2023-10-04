World’s First Digital Passport Could Revolutionise Travel

By John Ensor • Updated: 04 Oct 2023 • 14:09

Stock image of mobile phone user. Credit: fizkes/Shutterstock.com

Could the world be seeing the end of the passport as we know it? Technological advances have brought both blessings and curses, however a new development looks set to revolutionise the future of travel.

Finland, in collaboration with Finnair, the Finnish police, and airport operator Finavia, has unveiled the world’s first digital passport, according to The Economic Times.

A Leap In Travel Technology

This ground-breaking mobile application allows travellers to securely save and display their passport details on their mobile devices, making the traditional paper passport redundant.

The EU’s Vision For Digital Travel

The move is in line with the European Union’s broader strategy to explore digital passports, aiming to advance travel technology and bolster security protocols.

For the pilot phase, certain Finnair flights between Helsinki and the UK, and vice versa, have been chosen. Travellers can enrol their digital passports at the Vantaa Main Police Station’s licensing services. They need to install the ‘FIN DTC Pilot’ app, which employs facial recognition and biometric checks to confirm their identity.

Streamlining The Travel Experience

Once they’re set up, travellers can send their details through the app to the Finnish Border Guard between 36 to four hours prior to their flight. On reaching their destination, they simply scan a QR code at border control using their smartphones.

This method is expected to make travel swifter, more efficient, and safer, diminishing the need for paper documents and limiting human contact.

This trial will continue until February 2024. Its success and user feedback will determine its future.

Global Trends In Digital Identification

While Finland leads with the world’s first digital passport, countries like Poland, South Korea, the US, and the UK are not far behind with their initiatives. Meanwhile, nations such as Ukraine, Singapore, China, Estonia, and Israel have rolled out digital health or vaccine passports, to assist travel amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.