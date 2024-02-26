Beware: DNI/NIE requests could cost you

By John Ensor • Published: 26 Feb 2024 • 16:11

Image of a DNI. Credit: Government of Spain/Public domain

Spanish authorities have cautioned the public to safeguard their identification details against a common practice that could compromise the individual’s safety and result in hefty fines for businesses.

The Spanish Data Protection Agency (AEPD), has issued a stark warning against the habitual request for photocopies or photographs of the National Identity Document (DNI/NIE), labelling it a risky practice that could infringe on individual privacy.

A frequent practice amongst various institutions, ranging from public institutions to hotels and banks, demand copies of one’s DNI/NIE, a move that has caught the attention of the AEPD.

Notably, telecom giant Orange faced a hefty €100,000 fine for insisting on photocopies of both sides of the DNI/NIE for package delivery.

Privacy at risk

The AEPD emphasises the ‘data minimisation’ principle, advocating for less intrusive identification methods over the unnecessary collection of personal data.

The personal identification card holds sensitive information that could, if mishandled, facilitate cybercrime and scams. The agency criticises the unjustified collection of DNI/NIE photocopies, highlighting the potential adverse effects on data owners.

Call for change

The AEPD’s guidance is clear: alternative identification methods should be prioritised to safeguard citizen privacy.

This stance echoes the broader, global conversation on data protection and privacy, urging businesses to reconsider their data handling practices.

With fines reaching up to €100,000, the message is unambiguous—companies must align with data protection regulations or face significant penalties.

The AEPD’s warning serves as a crucial reminder in an era where data privacy is paramount. Requesting DNI/NIE photocopies or photos not only undermines privacy but also breaches security principles.

As the landscape of data protection evolves, it is imperative for companies and institutions to heed this advice, ensuring the privacy and security of personal information.