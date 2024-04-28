Cartagena unites: Thousands March for Autism

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 14:14
Celebrating Diversity: One Step at a Time
Image: Facebook/ Ines Baleriola Perez
IN a vibrant display of solidarity, over three thousand people flooded the streets of Cartagena‘s city centre on April 21 for the ‘We Are All Autism’ solidarity march, organised by a local non-profit association dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families. The march aimed to advocate for greater inclusion and resources for this community.
They set out from the City Hall Plaza at 11 a.m., the five-kilometre route wound through the historic district, returning around 1:30 p.m. Attendees enjoyed music, and face painting, turning the event into more of a celebration.
‘We Are All Autism,’ is made up of 200 families affected by ASD, and is actively working to integrate people into society, encouraging independence in daily routines such as personal hygiene, cooking, and navigating public transport.
However, the association faces challenges due to increasing demand, highlighting the urgent need for more resources and understanding. President Gloria Alemán emphasised the necessity of abandoning misconceptions about autism and extending support to those affected and their families.
City officials kicked off the march demonstrating their support and commitment to the cause. As ‘We Are All Autism’ continues its mission, it calls for broader community engagement and government involvement to ensure a brighter future for people across the autism spectrum.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.