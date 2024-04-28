Cartagena unites: Thousands March for Autism

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 14:14

Celebrating Diversity: One Step at a Time Image: Facebook/ Ines Baleriola Perez

IN a vibrant display of solidarity, over three thousand people flooded the streets of Cartagena‘s city centre on April 21 for the ‘We Are All Autism’ solidarity march, organised by a local non-profit association dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and their families. The march aimed to advocate for greater inclusion and resources for this community.

Solidarity March for Autism Inclusion

They set out from the City Hall Plaza at 11 a.m., the five-kilometre route wound through the historic district, returning around 1:30 p.m. Attendees enjoyed music, and face painting, turning the event into more of a celebration.

Celebrating Diversity: ‘We Are All Autism’ March

‘We Are All Autism,’ is made up of 200 families affected by ASD, and is actively working to integrate people into society, encouraging independence in daily routines such as personal hygiene, cooking, and navigating public transport.

Challenges and Commitment: Advocating for ASD Resources

However, the association faces challenges due to increasing demand, highlighting the urgent need for more resources and understanding. President Gloria Alemán emphasised the necessity of abandoning misconceptions about autism and extending support to those affected and their families.

Building a Brighter Future: Community Support for Autism

City officials kicked off the march demonstrating their support and commitment to the cause. As ‘We Are All Autism’ continues its mission, it calls for broader community engagement and government involvement to ensure a brighter future for people across the autism spectrum.

