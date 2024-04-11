Cartagena’s future: €8M investment

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 10:53
Driving Cartagena's Transformation
Image: Cartagena City Hall
CARTAGENA‘s City Council spearheads a substantial investment, allocating €8,036,497 for a variety of projects. Mayor Noelia Arroyo highlights its significance stating this investment makes up over a fifth of this year’s budget. Noteworthy projects include a bike lane linking Santa Ana to El Albujón, Casa Rubio’s phase two rehabilitation, and converting Los Barreros school into a conference hotel.
These projects aim to enhance the city’s infrastructure while also creating jobs and supporting the local economy. The decision-making process, orchestrated through a comprehensive meeting dubbed the ‘super table,’ demonstrates a commitment to efficiency and thoroughness. Given the scope and significance of the projects, the discussions spanned two days to ensure careful consideration of each proposal.
This strategic investment, reflecting Cartagena’s commitment to progress and community welfare, aligns with the city’s agenda for modernisation, heritage preservation, and improved services for all residents and visitors.
