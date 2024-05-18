Girls Aloud Are Back!

By Trelawney Bresic •
Girls Aloud returned to the stage for the first time in 11 years, beginning their reunion tour in Dublin with a touching tribute to the late Sarah Harding.
Nadine Coyle, Cheryl, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh formed the iconic girl band with Sarah until her tragic death from cancer in 2021. The first night of their comeback tour at Dublin’s 3 Arena was dedicated to Sarah.
The emotional opening night featured a heartfelt rendition of ‘I’ll Stand by You’ accompanied by a video of Sarah and her vocals, moving fans to tears. The band, who were initially formed in 2002 after winning ‘Popstars: The Rivals’ reunited once before for their 10th anniversary in 2012.
The new tour is set to visit major UK cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Liverpool. After two back-to-back opening nights in Dublin, the tour will continue at the SSE Arena in Belfast, followed by the Manchester AO Arena.
Due to unprecedented demand, six extra dates were added to the UK and Ireland 2024 arena tour. Cheryl shared that they had been planning the reunion for some time but paused when their much loved bandmate became ill, “It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah.”
BCAN-RAY (Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in Young Women) has been set up following Sarah’s dying wish to find new ways to spot the signs of the disease earlier and stop it cutting lives like hers short. Thanks to funding from the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal and support from Sarah’s Girls Aloud bandmates, family and friends, this innovative study has been made possible.
