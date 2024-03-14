A piece from the Prado Museum in Cartagena

By Marina Lorente • Published: 14 Mar 2024 • 18:52

Arqua museum where the piece will be shown / Cultura Gobierno de España

Undoubtedly, Spain’s most renowned cultural treasure is El Prado Museum, situated in the vibrant heart of Madrid.

Within its walls reside some of the nation’s most cherished artistic and historical gems, including Velazquez’s “Las Meninas” and Goya’s “Los fusilamientos” — pieces that serve as profound milestones in Spanish history. Among these treasures are Claudio de Lorena’s exquisite Baroque paintings, adding to the museum’s rich tapestry of artistry.

A great opportunity for Cartagena

Cartagena is soon to be graced with a rare opportunity, as a masterpiece from El Prado, “The Embarkation of Santa Paula Romana,” will be on display next month, thanks to the collaboration between the Madrid museum and Telefónica. This monumental piece, dating back to 1639 and towering over two metres, typically resides in Room 002 of El Prado but will temporarily find its home in the National Museum of Underwater Archaeology, Arqvua, from April 2 to 27.

Art that connects, a Spanish Tour

This initiative is part of the ‘The Art That Connects’ project, unveiled on the bicentenary celebration of El Prado in 2019, with the goal of reaffirming the museum’s deeply rooted national significance. This ambitious endeavour, starting in Cartagena, will journey through all of Spain’s autonomous communities. Notable stops include La Casa del Reloj in Melilla, where Goya’s “Riña de gatos” will be showcased from April 8 to May 5, and the Museo Vivanco de la Cultura del Vino in Briones, La Rioja, featuring Michel-Ange Houasse’s “Ofrenda a Baco” from April 15 to May 12.

While these are the initial stops, the project is slated to continue its journey through other Spanish cities such as Granada, Ceuta, Zamora, Lugo, Xativa, and Palma, promising to further enrich the cultural landscape of the nation.

To plan your visit: visit Arqua museum website.