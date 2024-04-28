“Cancer becoming a chronic, manageable disease”

By Annette Christmas • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 14:31

Paediatric oncology patient, Shutterstock

More than 1,500 specialists are attending the European Conference on Interventional Oncology (ECIO) at the Palma Conference Centre between 28 April and 1 May.

These experts are discussing advances in image-guided minimally invasive cancer care at the Palacio de Congresos, in a programme of 190 presentations and 20 practical sessions.

Close monitoring of cancer patients

According to ECIO President Laura Crocetti, “As the chances of survival for cancer patients improve, cancer is increasingly becoming a chronic, manageable disease that needs to be closely monitored with the help of a multidisciplinary team.”

The conference will be attended by professionals from the field of interventional radiology, as well as surgeons, radiation oncologists and hepatologists.

Inter-disciplinary approaches to hepatocellular carcenoma

Combined strategies for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) will also be addressed, as well as paediatric interventional oncology (OI) and new advances using artificial intelligence.

The ECIO has also organises a joint session with the European Society of Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) and a session with the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT).

It is no coincidence that a medical conference of this importance is taking place in Palma, which is at the cutting edge of advanced cancer treatments.