“Cancer becoming a chronic, manageable disease”

By Annette Christmas •
Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 14:31
Paediatric oncology patient,
Shutterstock
More than 1,500 specialists are attending the European Conference on Interventional Oncology (ECIO) at the Palma Conference Centre between 28 April and 1 May.
These experts are discussing advances in image-guided minimally invasive cancer care at the Palacio de Congresos, in a programme of 190 presentations and 20 practical sessions.
According to ECIO President Laura Crocetti, “As the chances of survival for cancer patients improve, cancer is increasingly becoming a chronic, manageable disease that needs to be closely monitored with the help of a multidisciplinary team.”
The conference will be attended by professionals from the field of interventional radiology, as well as surgeons, radiation oncologists and hepatologists.
Combined strategies for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) will also be addressed, as well as paediatric interventional oncology (OI) and new advances using artificial intelligence.
The ECIO has also organises a joint session with the European Society of Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO) and a session with the European Society for Organ Transplantation (ESOT).
It is no coincidence that a medical conference of this importance is taking place in Palma, which is at the cutting edge of advanced cancer treatments.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Annie Christmas loves language and communication. A long-time resident of Mallorca, she enjoys an outdoor life of cycling, horse riding and mountain walking, as well as the wealth of concerts and cultural events on the island. She also plays fiddle in a traditional Mallorcan dance troupe.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.