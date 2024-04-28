By Anna Ellis • Published: 28 Apr 2024 • 14:30

Gonzalo Montoya, Orihuela’s Councillor for Tourism. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook.

Orihuela has launched a WhatsApp channel to offer locals easy access to tourist information.

Residents and visitors can now get updates directly on their phones about events, news, updates and tourist programmes.

The idea behind this initiative is to provide a convenient platform for people who don’t use social media.

Gonzalo Montoya, the Councillor for Tourism, explains, “We want everyone in Orihuela to know about our tourist activities.”

“By introducing the WhatsApp channel, we’re making this info more accessible to those not on social media or websites.”

“This channel allows us to reach a broader audience and guarantee that no one misses any important events or news.”

This new channel adds to the council’s existing communication channels like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, where they regularly share tourism news.

To join the Orihuela Tourism Department’s WhatsApp channel, head to www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaWZJtTEQIaoovjA2o33

Orihuela’s mayor, Pep Vegara, expressed, “Our aim is to make tourist info in Orihuela easy to access so everyone can enjoy what our city offers.”