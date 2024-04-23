By Anna Ellis •
Published: 23 Apr 2024 • 17:28
Orihuela steps up earthquake preparedness: Seismic sensors deployed. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.
Orihuela’s Councillor for Emergencies, Victor Valverde, recently attended a conference about earthquake risks.
The conference brought together researchers, firefighters, and various emergency response agencies. Norwegian experts also participated.
The focus was on a research project to predict earthquakes early, give fast warnings, and assess damage to buildings, especially historical ones.
They started by putting seismic sensors in several buildings, including the Vega Baja Hospital, the Town Hall, and Santo Domingo.
They plan to add more sensors in schools across Orihuela.
Councillor Valverde stressed the main goal is to be ready for earthquakes by predicting them early and checking for potential damage.
They are setting up a network of sensors to give real-time data on ground movements in Orihuela.
This helps authorities see if buildings are at risk and take action to keep people safe during earthquakes.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
