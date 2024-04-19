By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 15:16

Mural magic: Orihuela celebrates with a splash of culture and creativity. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook.

Orihuela is gearing up to celebrate the San Isidro Murals, a tribute to the esteemed playwright and poet Miguel Hernández, from May 17 to 19.

The selected dates, from May 17 to 19, coincide with the festivities of the San Isidro neighbourhood, which take place on May 15.

The timing of the event coincides with International Museum Day, observed on May 18.

The aim is to raise awareness of these murals locally and internationally, enhancing the city’s reputation as a cultural centre.

This strategic approach is expected to benefit the tourism sector by attracting visitors not only from Orihuela and its surroundings but also from farther afield.

In the upcoming days, the full programme for the 2024 San Isidro Murals will be announced, featuring a diverse range of activities and events with something for everyone to enjoy!