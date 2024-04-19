By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Apr 2024 • 15:16
Mural magic: Orihuela celebrates with a splash of culture and creativity. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela / Facebook.
Orihuela is gearing up to celebrate the San Isidro Murals, a tribute to the esteemed playwright and poet Miguel Hernández, from May 17 to 19.
The selected dates, from May 17 to 19, coincide with the festivities of the San Isidro neighbourhood, which take place on May 15.
The timing of the event coincides with International Museum Day, observed on May 18.
The aim is to raise awareness of these murals locally and internationally, enhancing the city’s reputation as a cultural centre.
This strategic approach is expected to benefit the tourism sector by attracting visitors not only from Orihuela and its surroundings but also from farther afield.
In the upcoming days, the full programme for the 2024 San Isidro Murals will be announced, featuring a diverse range of activities and events with something for everyone to enjoy!
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.