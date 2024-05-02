Almuñécar’s ‘Vado Card’ unlocks new parking spaces

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 May 2024 • 17:17

IN a bid to alleviate parking difficulties, the Almuñécar Town Council has unanimously approved a groundbreaking initiative. Owners of private garages will now have the option to park on the public street directly in front of their premises or extend this privilege to family and friends through the issuance of a ‘Vado Card’.

The ‘Vado Card’ Initiative: Easing Parking Woes

Initiated by the Traffic and Transport Councillor, Luis Aragón, the amendment to the Regulations Governing the Use, Utilisation, and Circulation of Public Roads allows owners of private driveways to use the space in front of their garages for parking. This innovative approach aims to unlock approximately 950 additional parking spots throughout Almuñécar and La Herradura, particularly during peak seasons.

Voluntary Participation and Favorable Reception

Aragón emphasised the voluntary nature of the program, stressing that it will only impact those who choose to take advantage of the opportunity. The ‘Vado Card’ scheme has received favourable assessments from legal advisors, local police authorities, and traffic administrative personnel.

The implementation of this measure is set to significantly ease parking congestion without incurring any additional costs to the local treasury.

