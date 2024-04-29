Subsidised excursion for Almuñécar seniors

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 11:51
Jaen: Get ready to explore.
Image: Shutterstock/ Diego Grandi
THE Almuñécar town hall, in collaboration with Halcón Viajes, is offering subsidised trips for retired residents aged 55 and above, residing in the town. The upcoming excursion, scheduled from May 13 to 15, will explore the cultural treasures of Jaén, Úbeda, and Baeza, all UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 2003.
Priced at €250 per person, the package covers accommodation at a 4-star hotel for two nights, including meals with wine, guided tours of historical landmarks, and transportation. Registrations are open at the Halcón Viajes office in Plaza de Madrid, Almuñecar.
This initiative, known as ‘Sexitanos en Ruta,’ (Residents on the route/road) aims to promote social interaction, companionship, and well-being among seniors, following the success of previous trips to Cádiz and Huelva. Interested individuals, along with spouses or children meeting the criteria, can join the enriching journey to explore Andalucia’s rich heritage.
For more Axarquia news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.