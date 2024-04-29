Subsidised excursion for Almuñécar seniors

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Apr 2024 • 11:51

Jaen: Get ready to explore. Image: Shutterstock/ Diego Grandi

THE Almuñécar town hall, in collaboration with Halcón Viajes, is offering subsidised trips for retired residents aged 55 and above, residing in the town. The upcoming excursion, scheduled from May 13 to 15, will explore the cultural treasures of Jaén, Úbeda, and Baeza, all UNESCO World Heritage Sites since 2003.

Excursion Details

Priced at €250 per person, the package covers accommodation at a 4-star hotel for two nights, including meals with wine, guided tours of historical landmarks, and transportation. Registrations are open at the Halcón Viajes office in Plaza de Madrid, Almuñecar.

About ‘Sexitanos en Ruta’: Join the Journey

This initiative, known as ‘Sexitanos en Ruta,’ (Residents on the route/road) aims to promote social interaction, companionship, and well-being among seniors, following the success of previous trips to Cádiz and Huelva. Interested individuals, along with spouses or children meeting the criteria, can join the enriching journey to explore Andalucia’s rich heritage.

