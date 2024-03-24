National Geographic singles out Almuñecar beaches

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 11:00
Andalucía's coastal treasures by National Geographic.
Image: Shutterstock/ Mira Drozdowski
NATIONAL Geographic has just unveiled its list of the top 20 beaches in Andalucía, and Almuñecar Beach has claimed a well-deserved spot.
Among the wonders of Almuñécar’s nearly 20 kilometres of coastline lies La Caletilla beach, nestled right in the heart of the town next to the Natural Monument of Los Peñones de San Cristóbal or del Santo and beneath the Castle of San Miguel, which boasts remnants of its Roman, Moorish, and Christian past. Dating back to 1,500 BC in the Bronze Age with the Argaric culture, Almuñécar’s true origins are steeped in history.
Additionally, other notable beaches recognised by National Geographic include Playa de Calahonda in Nerja (Málaga), Costa de Maro in Nerja (Málaga), Playa de Calahonda in Motril, Playa de Bajamar in Vélez-Málaga (Málaga), and Playa de Burriana in Nerja. These beaches collectively showcase the diverse and stunning coastal landscapes of Andalucía highlighting Axarquia and the Costa Tropical as an area blessed with beautiful beaches.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
