National Geographic singles out Almuñecar beaches

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Mar 2024 • 11:00

Andalucía's coastal treasures by National Geographic. Image: Shutterstock/ Mira Drozdowski

NATIONAL Geographic has just unveiled its list of the top 20 beaches in Andalucía, and Almuñecar Beach has claimed a well-deserved spot.

Exploring Almuñécar’s Rich Coastal Heritage

Among the wonders of Almuñécar’s nearly 20 kilometres of coastline lies La Caletilla beach, nestled right in the heart of the town next to the Natural Monument of Los Peñones de San Cristóbal or del Santo and beneath the Castle of San Miguel, which boasts remnants of its Roman, Moorish, and Christian past. Dating back to 1,500 BC in the Bronze Age with the Argaric culture, Almuñécar’s true origins are steeped in history.

National Geographic’s Top Picks in Andalucía

Additionally, other notable beaches recognised by National Geographic include Playa de Calahonda in Nerja (Málaga), Costa de Maro in Nerja (Málaga), Playa de Calahonda in Motril, Playa de Bajamar in Vélez-Málaga (Málaga), and Playa de Burriana in Nerja. These beaches collectively showcase the diverse and stunning coastal landscapes of Andalucía highlighting Axarquia and the Costa Tropical as an area blessed with beautiful beaches.

