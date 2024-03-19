Nerja’s ‘blue’ hiking trails

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Mar 2024 • 11:04

Nerja: Leading the Way in Green Tourism Image: Shutterstock/ Madrugada Verde

IN a ceremony held in Las Rozas, Madrid, the Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo proudly accepted flags distinguishing two blue trails in the town. Awarded by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (Adeac), these flags symbolise the commitment to sustainable tourism and the value of these routes in promoting outdoor activities and environmental education.

Celebrating Sustainable Tourism: Nerja’s Blue Trail Success

Accompanied by Councillor Javier Rodríguez and Environmental Technician Alberto Portillo, Mayor Armijo received the accolades for the Pico del Cielo and Cueva de Nerja-Almijara trails. Nerja stands out as the only town in the province of Málaga boasting two trails honoured with blue flags.

Mayor Armijo Accepts Prestigious Blue Trail Awards

Armijo emphasised the significance of these distinctions, citing them as prime examples of sustainable tourism. ‘These trails not only offer locals and tourists a unique opportunity to revel in our municipality’s natural beauty but also play a crucial role in environmental awareness, conservation, and protection,’ he stated.

Collaborative Efforts: Nerja’s Journey Towards Sustainable Tourism

The event was also attended by José María Domínguez, the manager of the Nerja Cave Foundation, highlighting the collaborative efforts toward environmental responsibility in the area.

