The search for missing Mark Palmer

By John Smith • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 13:33

Mark Palmer is missing – can you help find him?

The last sighting of Mark Palmer, a 32-year-old British man was in the town of Ontinyent at 10.30am on April 27, 2019 and he has not been heard of since.

His family however have not given up hope of finding the young man from Dunstable who had spent five months in Spain before simply disappearing.

Fifth Anniversary of his disappearance

They have teamed up with the charity Missing People in the hope of jogging memories about that fateful day five years ago or hopefully find someone who recognises Mark today.

At the time, he was struggling with his mental health, being described as feeling distressed and expressing suicidal thoughts and at the time of his disappearance, Mark was 5’11” (178cm) with a slim build having short red/ginger hair with a red/ginger beard and hazel eyes.

When he was last seen, Mark was wearing a white T-shirt and black D-Walt trousers with white paint marks on them. He also may have been carrying a yellow rope and a drawstring bag.

A great deal of work was undertaken to try to find Mark and apart from local searches, Alicante Airport was targeted but all to no avail.

In an appeal to Mark, his sister, Claire Elek, shared this message: “Marky, if you’re reading this, we miss you immensely. There isn’t a day that goes by when we don’t think about you. Please come home. We love you!”

View video appeal

Mark’s father, Mark Palmer Snr. also filmed an exclusive video appeal for his son, which was posted on April 27 and can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7iJygQ5On9o.

To help the search, the public can visit Mark’s appeal on the Missing People website here: https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/help-us-find/mark-palmer-19-002057.

Can you help?

From there, one can report a sighting or download his missing appeal as a poster, and share it as widely as possible via Facebook, Twitter, and in public spaces.

Euro Weekly News previously published a call to help find Mark a few days after he was reported missing in 2019.