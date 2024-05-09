Dublin and New York linked by portals

By John Smith • Published: 09 May 2024 • 19:06

The opening day in New York Credit: New York City Department of Transport X

When they hear the word portal, most people immediately think of Science Fiction and movies such as Star Trek or The Final Countdown.

Not an alien invasion

On Wednesday May 8 portals appeared in Dublin and New York City but happily these weren’t the opening steps of an alien invasion but a planned link between the two cities, organised by artist, Benediktas Gylys.

The idea, which was endorsed by the authorities in Dublin and New York, consists of 24 hour online video connections which allow real time communication and interaction across the Atlantic.

The Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste who was present at the launch said: “One of my key aims as Lord Mayor is to make the City more inclusive.

“The Portals project embodies this, bringing together technology, engineering and art to bring communities from across the world closer together and to allow people to meet and connect outside of their social circles and cultures.

Dublin and New York City greet each other

“We are delighted to connect Dublin with New York which we share a deep historical and cultural bond with.”

Later this year, Dublin will also share portal links with cities in Brazil, Lithuania and Poland and the launch ceremony for this first portal saw dancers and music with the idea that special pre-announced performances will take place regularly in the future.

Benediktas Gylys who is the founder of not for profit organisation Portals said: “Portals are an invitation to meet people above borders and differences and to experience our world as it really is—united and one.

“The livestream provides a window between distant locations, allowing people to meet outside of their social circles and cultures, transcend geographical boundaries, and embrace the beauty of global interconnectedness.”

The New York portal is located near the city’s Flatiron building while the Dublin portal faces O’Connell Street, with a view of the GPO building.