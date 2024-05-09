Axarquia exciting events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 May 2024 • 19:19

Almuñécar's May Lineup Image: Shutterstock/Friends Stock

May Events

AS the summer approaches, Almuñécar gears up to bring a range of events and activities to its streets and squares, with a variety of events suitable for all tastes and ages. Alberto García Gilabert, the Councillor for Culture, emphasised the town’s ongoing commitment to cultural richness throughout the year.

Kicking off the month’s agenda is the ‘Ensemble de Violonchelos ‘Reverso’ ( Musical Ensemble of Cellos ‘Reversos’) presented by Juventudes Musicales on May 10 at 8 pm at Casa de la Cultura. This is followed by the theatrical performance of ‘Chelsea Hotel’ on May 11 at the same venue.

A highlight for the children of Almuñecar will be the production of Beauty and the Beast on Saturday, May 25 at 6p. The tickets are priced at €11.

The lineup also features concerts, theatre productions, storytelling sessions for children, guided historical tours, and a variety of musical performances, showcasing the town’s rich cultural heritage.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to participate in these events. Ticket sales are available at various locations including Casa de la Cultura, Viajes Azulmarino, and Librería Contreras. For more information see almunecar.es or the town hall social media pages.

Eco Morning

ON May 12 the Salobreña Eco-Market welcomes sustainability fans from 9 am until 2 pm. The market promises a diverse array of offerings, ranging from fresh produce to eco-friendly fashion.

In collaboration with Cal y Caña and Ecologistas en Acción, this month’s highlight is the ‘Replanteando Salobreña’ (Replanting Salobreña) project. Where you can take part in a nature walk through the vega of La Guardia and the cliffs, departing from the Eco Mercado at 9 am and returning by 2 pm for lunch with music.

At noon, attendees of the market can join a discussion on gender violence led by psychologist Charo Casquero and legal advisor Idoia Santos. This insightful talk, organised by the Area of Equality of Salobreña, promises valuable insights.

The day is set to be a blend of entertainment, education, and positive energy. Don’t miss out on this opportunity for a day filled with fun and learning at the Eco Mercado!

Beer Festival

FROM Friday, May 10 to Sunday, May 12, beer enthusiasts can enjoy brews from Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Spain, alongside German sausages, Chilean and Argentine food, Italian cuisine, Turkish delights, and live music.

Beer aficionados have an unmissable date this weekend in Rincón de la Victoria, as it hosts the Birra&Art Craft Beer Festival. The event will take place at Plaza Al-Ándalus in Rincón de la Victoria, featuring a fusion of gastronomy, leisure, live music, and master brewers offering artisanal beers from Belgium, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Spain. ‘All complemented by live music acts and international food stalls,’ explained Tourism Councillor Antonio José Martín.

To balance the beer, visitors can sample German sausages, Chilean and Argentine grilled food, Italian dishes, and Turkish delights. The festival kicks off on Friday, May 10, at 7 pm, remaining open until midnight. On Saturday, May 11, it runs from 12 pm to midnight, and on Sunday, May 12, from 12 pm to 7 pm.

Throughout the weekend, live music acts will entertain attendees: Friday 10: BANDido takes the stage at 8 pm and Queen Vision at 10 pm. On Saturday: BANDido plays at 3.30 pm, Eliza Handley at 8 pm, and La Surfera at 10 pm. On Sunday 12: Dance & Dreams children’s sing-along will take place at 12:30 pm.

BBQ Beats

BAR Los Amigos in Torrox invites everyone to a lively day out on Saturday, May 25. Starting at 3 pm, they’re hosting a BBQ accompanied by fantastic live music from LIGHT LUNCH. The festivities continue with KEV’S DISCO spinning tunes late into the night.

Best of all, entry is free, and all are welcome to join the fun. For more details, feel free to contact them at 641 442 379. The bar is situated in Urb. Torrox Park, Tablazo Norte, Torrox. Don’t miss this opportunity to enjoy good food, great music, and a vibrant atmosphere with friends and family.

Cave Concert

THE Cueva del Tesoro, in Rincón de la Victoria, prepares to host a special concert by the ‘Ensemble de Músicos Concerto Málaga’ as part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations. Organised by the Provincial Government of Málaga, the concert is scheduled for Friday, May 24, at 9:30 pm, as announced by Tourism Councillor Antonio José Martín.

Highlighting the significance of this cultural event, Mayor Francisco Salado expressed gratitude to the Provincial Government for including Rincón de la Victoria in the anniversary festivities. He encouraged locals and visitors to attend and enjoy the performance by the renowned orchestra.

Admission to the concert is free, with reservations opening on Thursday, May 9, at 12 pm. through the official website https://entradas.turismoenrincon.es/.

The concert, featuring a quintet of string musicians, promises to offer a unique experience in the captivating setting of the Cueva del Tesoro.

Concerto Málaga, is a respected Spanish string orchestra, focusing on promoting Western classical music with Hispanic influence. Comprised of European artists dedicated to studying and performing string repertoire, the ensemble is renowned worldwide.

Abba Tribute

TORROX is gearing up for a spectacular musical extravaganza as the ‘Taytantos Festival’ prepares to celebrate ABBA’s timeless legacy. Marking the 50th anniversary of their iconic Eurovision victory with ‘Waterloo,’ the festival promises an unforgettable tribute to the Swedish pop sensation. Headlining the event is Euro ABBA, renowned for delivering the ultimate ABBA experience.

Joining the lineup are Maika Lavera Band, IV Cuatro, and DJ Nene, ensuring a night filled with a variety of musical delights. Set against the stunning backdrop of the La Granja complex, the festivities kick off on June 29 at 10 pm. What’s more, all proceeds will go towards supporting the Friendship Workshop of Nerja, a noble cause dedicated to enhancing the lives of people with disabilities and developmental disorders.

Francis Baena, president of the Taytantos association, couldn’t contain his excitement, declaring Euro ABBA as Europe’s premier tribute act. He also commended the inclusion of local talents, highlighting the festival’s commitment to community spirit. Gloria Matutano, president of the workshop, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the festival’s generosity, recognising its significant impact on the local community.

Tickets will soon be available for purchase, offering music lovers a chance to revel in nostalgia while supporting a worthy cause at La Granja complex. Get ready to dance the night away in the name of charity and musical excellence!

