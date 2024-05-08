By Anna Ellis •
As Eurovision 2024 approaches, the latest Eurotrack findings from YouGov shed light on which nations are gearing up to watch.
The survey reveals motivations for watching and perceptions of public voting trends.
In Sweden, the host country for 2024, half of the population (50 per cent) is keen to catch the Eurovision action, marking the highest viewership intention among surveyed nations.
Italy and Spain follow closely behind, with 40 per cent each expressing their plans to tune in.
On the other hand, only 28 per cent of Britons have their eyes set on Eurovision this year, while Germans seem to have the least enthusiasm, with a mere 23 per cent indicating their interest.
Interestingly, Germany has witnessed a significant decline in Eurovision enthusiasm since 2019, with a 13-point drop.
Denmark shows a more modest decrease of five points, while the UK sees a slight uptick of five points in intended viewership.
Across the surveyed countries, a majority claim to have watched Eurovision before, except for Italy, where 47 per cent haven’t tuned in. Spain (88 per cent), Sweden (85 per cent), and Denmark (82 per cent) boast the highest Eurovision familiarity rates, with 72 per cent of Brits reporting they’ve watched it at least once.
Regarding how people perceive Eurovision’s popularity in their nation, Sweden leads with 64 per cent considering it a significant event, up eight points from 2019, likely due to hosting the contest for the seventh time.
In the UK, Eurovision’s status as a major event has notably increased since 2019, with 46 per cent now regarding it as significant, compared to only 23 per cent five years ago.
Conversely, only 19 per cent of French respondents see Eurovision as significant in France.
In Britain, the primary motivations for watching Eurovision often revolve around irony.
Approximately a quarter (24 per cent) find the commentary amusing, especially Graham Norton’s coverage and Brits are most likely (15 per cent) among the surveyed nations to watch for entertainment value, poking fun at the performances, compared to only 3-9 per cent in other countries.
