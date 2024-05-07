Most Popular Baby Names in Germany

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 07 May 2024 • 16:47
Ppular names vary from region to region
Credit: Pixabay
In a recent report from the Society for German Language, Sophia emerged as the most popular name for girls, with Emilia coming in at a close second. Noah is continuing its reign as the most popular name for boys.
The list of names favoured by German parents remains steady, with names like Emma, Mia, Hannah, Leon, Paul, and Emil retaining their popularity.
New Names Join Most Popular List
Two new names have appeared in the Top Ten: Lia for girls and Liam for boys. Experts have observed a trend towards shorter names.
Regional Variations
Regional variations painted a diverse picture of trends across the nation. In northern regions, Ida and Frieda are popular names for girls and Theo is a favourite for boys. In the south, Marie, Anna, and Leonie are on trend, while in the east, Mathilda and Charlotte are top picks. In the west, Felix and Jakob are names frequently chosen for boys.
The Association for German Language, with headquarters in Wiesbaden, has been carefully documenting and disseminating these trends since 1977, providing insight into evolving tastes.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.