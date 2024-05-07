Most Popular Baby Names in Germany

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 07 May 2024 • 16:47

Ppular names vary from region to region Credit: Pixabay

In a recent report from the Society for German Language, Sophia emerged as the most popular name for girls, with Emilia coming in at a close second. Noah is continuing its reign as the most popular name for boys.

The list of names favoured by German parents remains steady, with names like Emma, Mia, Hannah, Leon, Paul, and Emil retaining their popularity.

New Names Join Most Popular List

Two new names have appeared in the Top Ten: Lia for girls and Liam for boys. Experts have observed a trend towards shorter names.

Regional Variations

Regional variations painted a diverse picture of trends across the nation. In northern regions, Ida and Frieda are popular names for girls and Theo is a favourite for boys. In the south, Marie, Anna, and Leonie are on trend, while in the east, Mathilda and Charlotte are top picks. In the west, Felix and Jakob are names frequently chosen for boys.

The Association for German Language, with headquarters in Wiesbaden, has been carefully documenting and disseminating these trends since 1977, providing insight into evolving tastes.