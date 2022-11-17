The top 10 festive baby names if you’re due in December

BREAKING: TOP Premier League star charged by FA over alleged betting rules breach Close
By Euro Weekly News Media • 17 November 2022 • 12:35

Image - Katrina Elena/Shutterstock

Over the past 12 months, there has been a notable rise in Google searches for ‘Christmas baby names’ worldwide, at a whopping 272% increase.

To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, and if you’re expecting a Christmas baby, you might kickstart festivities by taking influence from the most sought-after festive baby names.

Image – 10 Face/Shutterstock

The top 10 names are…….

  1. Maria 
  2. David  
  3. Michael 
  4. Mary 
  5. Joseph 
  6. Elena 
  7. Marie 
  8. Emmanuel 
  9. Mario 
  10. Natalya 

Key points of interest 

Maria is the most common female baby name worldwide, with more than 61 million with this moniker.

Image – Tatiana Bobkova/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a traditional, yet festive first name for a boy, then David is most popular, ranking 13th worldwide!

Image – Orion Production/Shutterstock

54 of the most popular festive baby names in the world are most prevalent in the United States.

Image – Altafulla/Shutterstock

New parents in Nigeria tend to choose festive baby names with 13 of the most popular names featured.

Image – Day of Victory Studio/Shutterstock

Approximately 3,782,165 people around the world are named Jesus with it being most prevalent in Mexico.

Image – Olesia Bilkei/Shutterstock

Having a child at anytime of the year is amazing, however, when it comes to children being brought into the world during the festive period it brings an extra type of magic to the whole experience.

To help you decide on a moniker, researchers at Absolute Digital Media have ranked the top 209 festive baby names using Forebears, to establish which festive baby name is most popular worldwide.

To view more festive baby names and see where they are ranked click here 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories. Remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.   

