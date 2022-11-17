The top 10 festive baby names if you’re due in December

By Euro Weekly News Media • 17 November 2022 • 12:35

Image - Katrina Elena/Shutterstock

Over the past 12 months, there has been a notable rise in Google searches for ‘Christmas baby names’ worldwide, at a whopping 272% increase.

To celebrate the most wonderful time of the year, and if you’re expecting a Christmas baby, you might kickstart festivities by taking influence from the most sought-after festive baby names.

The top 10 names are…….

Maria David Michael Mary Joseph Elena Marie Emmanuel Mario Natalya

Key points of interest

Maria is the most common female baby name worldwide, with more than 61 million with this moniker.

If you’re looking for a traditional, yet festive first name for a boy, then David is most popular, ranking 13th worldwide!

54 of the most popular festive baby names in the world are most prevalent in the United States.

New parents in Nigeria tend to choose festive baby names with 13 of the most popular names featured.

Approximately 3,782,165 people around the world are named Jesus with it being most prevalent in Mexico.

Having a child at anytime of the year is amazing, however, when it comes to children being brought into the world during the festive period it brings an extra type of magic to the whole experience.

To help you decide on a moniker, researchers at Absolute Digital Media have ranked the top 209 festive baby names using Forebears, to establish which festive baby name is most popular worldwide.

To view more festive baby names and see where they are ranked click here

