By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 13:02

Charity treasure hunt Photo: KFP

It’s that time again, the annual TAPAS car treasure hunt on Sunday May 12 starting from the Alhaurin Golf Hotel Resort at 10am where you can register and pick up your sheet of clues before starting the hunt.

The cost is just €6 for members 6€ and €7 for non members with the proceeds going to the two local charities that are supported by TAPAS (The Andalucia Performing Arts Society).

Bring your family and friends to enjoy a fun day out chasing clues around the local countryside. It’s quite amazing how often you discover places that you never even knew existed.

The treasure hunt will take around two hours (assuming you don’t get lost!) and then, when you have completed the course you may wish to join some of the group for a meal or a drink at the hotel restaurant.

To book or for more information, please call or WhatsApp on 685 386 923