News in brief: Costa Calida

Night Museum

SAN Pedro del Pinatar will celebrate ‘The Night of the Museums’ on May 18. From 5 pm until 8 pm, the Museo Baron de Benifayó will be open and there will be a live concert outside. There will also be a classic motorbike exhibit.

Family Day

CARTAGENA is celebrating the International Day of the Family on Saturday, May 11. There will be a host of free activities for all the family. For more information see Cartagena.es.

San Isidro

THE Mazarron Town Council has announced the details of the famous San Isidro fiestas. They will take place from May 10 to May 19 and there will be a variety of free events and activities for all the family. For more information see mazarron.es.

Free for kids

THE Los Alcazares Town Hall has arranged a variety of free activities and events for children aged between 7 and 16. Activities include a games night, workshops, Cluedo Night, and much more. Registration is required and will be open from May 10. For more information see losalcazares.es.

Aidemar Run

THE charity run benefiting Aidemar, planned for July 6, has begun selling the 3000 bibs projected for this year. The Sports Councillor, Sergio Martínez, joined Aidemar’s President, Francisco García, and Sports Director, Pedro Javier Sánchez, in unveiling the poster and launching the bib sales at the town Hall, accompanied by a sizable group of Aidemar athletes.

Bibs, priced at €5 for kids, €8 for the march, and €10 for the race, are available at any Aidemar centre and on www.aidemarcha.com, where event details are also listed. The XIV Aidemarcha will kick off on July 6 evening from Almansa Park, San Javier, finishing at Barnuevo Esplanade, Santiago de la Ribera, with the Mini Aidemarcha starting at 8 p.m. and the 5km race and 3km march at 9 p.m.

Francisco García, Aidemar’s President, expressed gratitude to volunteers and partners including the San Javier Town Council, the Spanish Federation of Intellectual Disability Sports, Costa Cálida Murcia Region, the Faculty of Sports Sciences, for making it one of Murcia‘s most popular runs.

