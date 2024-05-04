2024 marks Murcia Region’s hottest year yet

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 May 2024 • 14:14

2024 smashes heat records Image: Shutterstock/ Madrugada Verde

IN 2024, temperatures in the Murcia Region have soared to unprecedented levels, making it the hottest year on record.

Breaking Historical Records

From January to April, the average temperature was 13.6 degrees Celsius, shattering a nearly 60-year-old record by nearly one degree. This year follows the trend of 2023 in breaking climate records. The temperature spike, a striking 2.3 degrees above the historical average, indicates a concerning trend.

Rising Heatwave Trends

April, in particular, stood out as the fifth warmest on record, with an average temperature of 15.9 degrees Celsius, surpassing the norm by 1.5 degrees. This warmth was primarily driven by the first half of the month, with maximum temperatures reaching 22.7 degrees Celsius, over two degrees higher than the seasonal average.

Drought and Water Scarcity

Despite intermittent rains towards the month’s end, drought conditions persist, with April marking the fourth driest in the century. With only half the median rainfall, the year remains exceptionally dry, with just 55 mm recorded, a mere quarter of the usual amount.

For more Costa Calida news click here