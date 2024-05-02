Travelodge arrives in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 May 2024 • 14:14

Murcia Welcomes Travelodge Image: Shutterstock/ SergRU

TRAVELODGE has expanded its presence in Spain by acquiring six hotels from the Louvre Hotels Group. This strategic move has doubled Travelodge’s presence in the Spanish market. Among the newly acquired properties is one located in Murcia and the other five locations are in Alicante, Barcelona, Malaga, and Madrid.

CEO’s Enthusiasm for Spanish Market

Jo Boydell, the chief executive of Travelodge, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, citing Spain’s importance as a key market for the company. The acquisition aligns with Travelodge’s growth strategy, aimed at addressing the shortage of good quality, low-cost accommodation options in key Spanish markets.

Impact on Murcia’s Tourism Sector

The acquisition of a Travelodge hotel in Murcia marks a significant development for the city’s tourism and hospitality sector. The presence of a well-established budget hotel chain like Travelodge not only enhances the city’s accommodation offerings but also signifies confidence in Murcia’s potential as a tourism destination. The establishment of a Travelodge hotel in Murcia will stimulate economic growth and create employment opportunities in the region.

Reinforcing Travelodge’s Global Position

With this expansion, Travelodge reinforces its position as a global hospitality leader, offering travellers unparalleled choice and value across the UK, Ireland, and Spain.

