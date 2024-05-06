La Piedra beach bar demolished

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 06 May 2024 • 17:52

La Piedra in Benalmadena Photo: Google

The former La Piedra beach bar in Benalmadena, located near the border with Fuengirola, has been demolished by order of the Coastal Authority after a long judicial process.

The Administrative Court of Malaga authorised the eviction of the person who had been squatting there for seven years. Subsequently, the structure was demolished, as it is located in an illegal area on the beachfront.

According to El Español, the chiringuito La Piedra was closed down by Benalmadena Council almost a decade ago as the establishment occupies part of the planned route of the coastal path.

At that time, the owner of the chiringuito allowed one of the workers to stay in the premises, in exchange for taking care of all the contents. Years later, he asked him to leave, something that the ex-employee was not willing to do and he had been squatting ever since.

According to Benalmadena Town Hall, during those seven years the ex-employee has used the chiringuito to sell cheap drinks on the beach, “without any kind of sanitary control”.