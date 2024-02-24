Chiringuitos have hit record highs

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The high temperatures at the at the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, are helping to break the seasonal nature of the Costa del Sol.
Beach bars on the Costa del Sol continue to break barriers as the sector’s turnover has grown in the space of a year, as reported by more than 2,000 Andalucian business owners who held their annual meeting at the Expoplaya fair in Torremolinos.
During the opening of Expoplaya, the president of the Malaga Provincial Council and Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, talked about the importance of the sun and beach segment for the province of Malaga and its positive impact on the local economy.
In the summer months of 2023 (June, July and August) the province received six million tourists, an increase of nearly 5 per cent compared to the same season in 2022, generating revenues of over €8 million. However, Salado pointed out that, “we are an ideal destination 12 months of the year and we are committed to deseasonalisation”.
Mijas for example, has 14 chiringuitos that stay open 365 days a year, hence the importance for them of this type of fair. Expoplaya has offered them a large commercial exhibition area where they have been able to learn about the latest developments in the sector.
According to the organisers, Expoplaya has become the largest trade fair for beach entrepreneurs in Andalucia. “It is a great honour for us that the Palacio de Congresos y Feria de Torremolinos continues to support this important congress,” said the Mayor of Torremolinos, Margarita del Cid.
