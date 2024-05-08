Unicaja not interested in the Euro League

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 08 May 2024 • 19:35

Unicaja Malaga club Credit: Unicaja Baloncesto, X

The president of Malaga´s banking foundation, Unicaja, expressed his disregard for the EuroCup: “I do not care,” emphasizing instead the BCL (Basketball Champions League).

Although the CEO of the EuroLeague, Paulius Motiejunas, recently encouraged Malaga´s participation in the Euro League, the president of Unicaja, Antonio Jesus Lopez Nieto, declared his disinterest to the Press: “I do not care if they invite me to the Euro Cup. We have to be in a sustainable competition. Playing in a competition run by others… we are not going there.”

He emphasised the importance of the BCL compared to the Euro Cup and the successes of Malaga club: “When some of the prophets talk about the Euro Cup to compare it with the BCL, we must remind them that last year Telekom Bonn won here with more difficulty than Paris, which is almost the same team, has now won the Euro Cup.”

To illustrate the comparison, Nieto spoke about the financial differences between Unicaja and Real Madrid: “Financially, we have 5 million less budget than that of the club’s golden era. At that time Unicaja had 19 and now we have 14. It is empirical data. Real Madrid has close to 40 million and at that time it had 22. Only in this way can we understand that Garbajosa came to Malaga and did not go to Real Madrid at that time.”