Velez-Málaga’s women’s mountain adventure

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 May 2024 • 14:14

Embrace the Wilderness Image: Shutterstock/ encierro

VELEZ-Málaga is preparing for the seventh instalment of the beloved hiking event, ‘Ruta Mujer Montañera’ (Women’s Mountain Route), scheduled for May 12. Hosted by the Sports Department of the City Council, this event has become a staple in the town’s sports calendar. This year, participants will trek to conquer the El Vilo peak in Alfarnate.

Promoting Sports and Nature: A Message from Rocío Ruiz

Rocío Ruiz, Sports Councillor, emphasised the event’s role in promoting sports, promoting interaction with nature, and appreciating the region’s unparalleled beauty. The route spans over 13 kilometres with an estimated five-hour duration, featuring moderate difficulty sections along the PR-A 267 trail, offering panoramic views from Alfarnate to the San Jorge, Loja, and Sierra Nevada mountain ranges.

Join the Adventure: Inviting All Hiking Enthusiasts

To ensure accessibility, departures are scheduled from Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga, with a participation fee of only €3.50 covering the day’s insurance. Conchi Callejón, representing the Mountaineering Sports Club Grupo del 17, invites all hiking enthusiasts to join, highlighting the event’s spirit of camaraderie and nature appreciation.

Contact Information: Get Ready to Trek!

Interested participants can contact Pilar Navas (627769360) or Maria del Carmen Lapuente (635460580) from the Mountaineering Sports Club Grupo del 17 for further details and registration.

