Torre del Mar’s beach library

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 May 2024 • 14:14

Sun, Sand, and Stories Image: Tenencia de Alcaldía de Torre del Mar

TORRE del Mar‘s Biblioplaya (beach library) offers a unique twist on beach relaxation. This open-air library lets you unwind with a good book beside the soothing ocean waves.

An Oasis for Bookworms: Expanding Space and Soaring User Base

Recently expanded, the Biblioplaya boasts double the space for reading, shade, and book storage. This caters to the program’s increasing popularity, with users jumping from 10,127 in 2022 to 15,410 in 2023. The diverse selection, including books, magazines, and newspapers (including the Euro Weekly News Axarquia edition!) in multiple languages, attracts not just locals but international visitors too.

Beyond leisure reading, the Biblioplaya serves as an educational hub. Local schools and institutions use the space for educational activities and environmental programs. Upgraded facilities, including more shaded areas, seating, restrooms, and book storage, further enhance the user experience.

The Biblioplaya has become a cherished landmark, exemplifying the perfect blend of leisure, education, and nature. So, for a unique cultural experience on your next trip to Torre del Mar, pack a beach towel and your favourite book!

