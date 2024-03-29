Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar unveils epic lineup

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 18:18

THE anticipation builds as the ninth Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar finalises its lineup, promising attendees the best lineup yet. This festival has become a staple on the cultural agenda of the Costa del Sol and Spain, drawing music enthusiasts from across the nation.

A Treasure Trove of Talent

This year’s lineup is a treasure trove for music lovers, boasting a mix of established names and emerging talents representing wide artistic styles. Headlining the roster are Europe, Mora, Steve Aoki, Lola Índigo, Maka, and Melendi, shining stars across different musical genres.

Diversity Takes Centre Stage

Diversity takes centre stage, with artists ranging from rock to electronic music, pop, fusion, urban, and Latin music. From Tarque and the Riff Association delivering the essence of national rock to the electronic scene, featuring names like Hybrid Minds, Gonçalo, Cano, and more, promising electrifying performances on the Sunrise stage.

A Premier Summer Event

With its focus on quality and musical diversity, the Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar has solidified its place as one of Spain’s premier summer events. Over its nine-year history, it has captivated a loyal following known as ‘weekers,’ who return year after year.

Save the Date

Scheduled for July 4, 5, and 6, 2024, the festival will take place on the beach of Torre del Mar, in Vélez-Málaga.

