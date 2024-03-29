Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar unveils epic lineup

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Mar 2024 • 18:18
Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar
Image: Facebook/ Weekend Beach Festival
THE anticipation builds as the ninth Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar finalises its lineup, promising attendees the best lineup yet. This festival has become a staple on the cultural agenda of the Costa del Sol and Spain, drawing music enthusiasts from across the nation.
This year’s lineup is a treasure trove for music lovers, boasting a mix of established names and emerging talents representing wide artistic styles. Headlining the roster are Europe, Mora, Steve Aoki, Lola Índigo, Maka, and Melendi, shining stars across different musical genres.
Diversity takes centre stage, with artists ranging from rock to electronic music, pop, fusion, urban, and Latin music. From Tarque and the Riff Association delivering the essence of national rock to the electronic scene, featuring names like Hybrid Minds, Gonçalo, Cano, and more, promising electrifying performances on the Sunrise stage.
With its focus on quality and musical diversity, the Weekend Beach Festival Torre del Mar has solidified its place as one of Spain’s premier summer events. Over its nine-year history, it has captivated a loyal following known as ‘weekers,’ who return year after year.
Scheduled for July 4, 5, and 6, 2024, the festival will take place on the beach of Torre del Mar, in Vélez-Málaga.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
