Community heroes: Torre Del Mar Food Drive

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Mar 2024 • 12:30

Torre Del Mar's Food Drive Image: Shutterstock/ Habrovich

IN a heartwarming display of community spirit, volunteers from the Food Drive Torre Del Mar and Lux Mundi ensure families in need receive a helping hand in the Torre Del Mar area.

Community Spirit Shines Bright: Food Drive Torre Del Mar Volunteers Make a Difference

The dedicated team, fuelled by a shared determination, worked tirelessly to pack bags filled with essentials for local families facing challenging times. A massive shoutout and heartfelt gratitude go to everyone who supported the food drive throughout February, from packing and donating to collecting items and providing encouragement. Thanks to this collective effort, 100 local individuals, including 45 children, received crucial assistance this month. Your ongoing support means a lot to all involved with the Food Drive Torre Del Mar.

