Wild boar disease threatens Parma Ham production

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 08 May 2024 • 18:46
Wild boar
Photo: Flickr CC / Robbie Veldwijk
Swine fever is putting the production of Parma ham, an award winning Italian food exported all over the world, at risk.
The ever-increasing number of cases counted in Emilia Romagna is endangering the supply chain. Several wild boar carcasses were found in the area and, after analysis, were found to be infected with the disease
The danger is not for human health, but for the commercial sector, which for months has been struggling to stay afloat by dealing with the continuous restrictions that see new countries refuse to import Parma’s famous ham. And the companies, with exports blocked, are calling for drastic measures.
Currently, according to La Repubblica, at least 15 Parma ham producers can no longer export to Canada, a country that does not accept products from restricted areas. But China, Japan and Mexico have also blocked exports, and the United States and Australia could next.
The threat is the passage of the virus from wild boars to pigs, a spread that would put livestock farms at serious risk. The Region is now calling for drastic action to eradicate the virus in order to help farms. The Coldiretti union, which points out that the sector is worth over €20 billion to the economy, therefore wants to mobilise the army in a cull of wild boar to save the industry.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.