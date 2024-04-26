Palma International Boat Show opens

By Annette Christmas •
A record 295 exhibitors are taking part in the 40th International Boat Show, with 600 boats on show, 260 of them on the water.
The president of the Balearic Islands, Margalida Prohens, has inaugurated the 40th edition of the Palma International Boat Show, organised by the Ministry of Business, Employment and Energy, through the Institute of Business Innovation of the Balearic Islands (IDI), and the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association (BYBA).
The 40th Palma International boat fair is at the Moll Vell until 28 April.
The president of the Gobern stressed that “the Palma International Boat Show is consolidating and becoming a benchmark on an international scale. … The nautical sector is a tradition for us and is a strategic sector for our economy, which generates seasonal tourism and quality skills”.
The organisation has begun a certification programme for sustainable development to minimise carbon footprints, promote inclusion and equality, increase awareness of the importance of responsible practices. “We are committed to a sustainable sector, which is why we have extended the application period for grants to decarbonise the Balearic nautical sector.”
The inaugural event was attended by Alejandro Sáenz de San Pedro, Minister of Enterprise, Employment and Energy, and Silvia Delgado, manager of the IDI.
Margalida Prohens highlighted the public-private collaboration asof the pillars of the quality and quantity of the Palma International Boat Show. This year, the organisation awarded the Marcial Sánchez Barcaiztegui proze to Comercial Morey, which has participated in the fair every year since its inception. She also honoured Alcudiamar and l’Ajuntament d’Alcúdia, which hosted the first edition of the show.
