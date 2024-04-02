Yachting glamour at Palma Boat Show

By Annette Christmas • Published: 02 Apr 2024 • 14:01

Arcadia Sherpa 80 yacht. Credit: Arcadia Yachts

The nautical season begins with the annual Palma International Boat Show, from April 25 to 28.

This year the programme will be particularly special, as it marks the 40th anniversary of the Palma boat show.

With more than 30,000 visitors each year, the boat show is a major meeting of professionals in the sector, who converge to buy or charter yachts, to make contacts, to refit or simply to admire the view.

Sectors represented at the show include boat building and maintenance, communications, navigation equipment, engines and generators, marinas, jet skis and quads, plus nautical tourism.

The Palma Superyacht Village of around 80 luxury yachts is a unique pre-season showcase where major transactions take place. As well as offering purchasing and chartering opportunities the Village has a Refit & Repair zone for anyone looking to get a boat ready for the season, and a Yachting Ventures Innovation Corner so visitors can keep abreast of the latest developments.

The show takes place at the Moll Vell in Palma from 10 am to 8 pm. Tickets cost 11 euros and tickets are available here.

Superyacht Forum

The Balearic Superyacht Forum will be hosted in the The Auditorium, within ten easy walking distance of the town centre, on April 24 and 25.

This is a strategic think tank and experiential event which aims to foster insightful discussions and engage in hands-on workshops.

Regional experts and a curated VIP guest list converge to discuss the evolution of superyacht service, support, and maintenance, and the future of the Balearics as a key Superyacht Hub.

Prospective exhibitors can apply here.

Arcadia Yachts

Proudly participating in the fortieth anniversary edition is Ugo Pellegrino’s Arcadia Yachts, which has always enjoyed a thriving market in the Balearic Islands and has been a fixture at the show since 2016.

The brand is presenting the sixth unit of Sherpa 80, “the ideal yacht for cruising in the Med thanks to huge outdoor spaces”.

At 24 metres in length and 220 square meters of liveable indoor and outdoor surface area, this is the epitome of a superyacht as showcased at the show.

Arcadia Yachts will be at stand 105 in zone 4.